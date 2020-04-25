_________________________________________________________________________

Saturday April 25, 2020

-President Uhuru Kenyatta

has extended the dusk to dawn curfew and cessation of movements into and of Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi, Kwale and Mandera County for another 21 days.





Addressing the nation on Saturday, Uhuru said curfew and cessation of movements in the said areas have helped the country to not reach the projected number of infections that was earlier estimated that by the end of April there would be close to 10,000 coronavirus cases.





Uhuru also said the country has 343 confirmed cases of the coronavirus meaning there was an additional more 7 cases from 336 on Friday.





The Head of State said a total of 98 people had recovered and that the death toll remained 14.





The father of the nation also announced a set of new measures to reduce local transmission of the virus in Kenya including providing sanitation booths to markets across Nairobi, Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi counties.



