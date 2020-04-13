_________________________________________________________________________

Monday April 13, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta is reportedly determined to have David Murathe remain as Vice-Chairman of the Jubilee Party even as Deputy President William Ruto and his allies launch a battle for control of the party.





Murathe, an ally of Uhuru who has on multiple occasions vowed that Ruto will not ascend to the Presidency in 2022, had resigned from his position in January 2019, but later emerged that he never handed in his resignation letter nor was it accepted by President Uhuru Kenyatta .





Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju confirmed that Murathe was still technically the Vice-Chairman as his purported resignation was not accepted by President Kenyatta.





According to reports, Uhuru is determined to retain control of Jubilee Party by re-appointing Murathe and nominating new officials.





Changes to the composition of the National Management Committee (NMC) have brought Murathe back into the limelight as he dismissed Ruto's concerns on the nomination of new officials.





Murathe insisted that Ruto's move to stop the changes was futile, advising him to take up the matter with Uhuru.





Ruto had opened up a new battlefront on Friday when he protested the changes to one of the party's most powerful organs.





"As Kenyans are focused on the Covid-19 pandemic, some shadowy characters are attempting to fraudulently institute illegal changes in officials of Jubilee party."





"As deputy leader, I have alerted the registrar of the fraud."





"Party members should know that the matter is being handled," he had written in a tweet.





The DP seemingly sought to distance Uhuru from the controversial changes and instead blamed unnamed 'fraudsters'.





"The President and party leader of JP did not and cannot be a party to any fraudulent and illegal changes to officials of our party.”





“This is the work of political rejects, conmen and fraudsters whose party allegiance is already elsewhere.”





“They should give us a break and leave JP alone," he stated.





