Friday April 17, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has betrayed his friend, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, yet again after he suspended retirement package due to Coronavirus pandemic.





Uhuru, through his Treasury CS Ukur Yattani, suspended Ksh 1.5 billion set aside as retirement package for former Vice Presidents and African Union envoy Raila Odinga (former Prime Minister), as the Government reviews the budget amid Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.





With the government focusing all its attention on the outbreak, the Supplementary Budget tabled before Parliament sets to restructure Treasury's expenditure as the Government seeks additional funding for the Covid-19 fight effort.





"The allocation was withdrawn because it was not a pressing matter in the current environment of Covid-19,” a source within the Treasury revealed.





Raila Odinga, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi were among the beneficiaries of the package, which was yet to be initiated but which would also have seen them take home Ksh 8.64 million per year, that is Ksh 720,000 per month lifelong pension coupled with Ksh108,000 fuel allowance per month.





They would also have been accorded 17 workers including personal assistants, chefs, accountants and secretaries.





Others who would have benefited from the package were National Assembly Speakers, Chief Justices and their deputies, in what was dubbed the Deputy President and Designated State Officers Act. This act was introduced for the first time in the current financial year 2019/2020.





President Uhuru Kenyatta assented to it after the March 2018 handshake.





He had previously declined to sign it in 2015 following heated rivalry with Odinga.





