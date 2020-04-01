_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday April 1, 2020 -President Uhuru Kenyatta has apologised to Kenyans over cases of police brutality during implementation of the dusk-to-dawn curfew which started last Friday.





In a video teleconference at State House, Nairobi on Wednesday, Uhuru apologised to Kenyans and assured them it will never happen again.





“I apologize to all Kenyans for excesses that happened during implementation of the curfew. I want to assure you, that if we work together and understand that this problem needs all of us, we will overcome,” Uhuru said.





Since the first day of implementation of the curfew, Kenyans from various parts of the country were caught up in running battles as police officers deployed used unreasonable force to effect the night curfew order.





Police officers in various parts of the country were caught on camera brutalizing members of the public hours before and after the 7pm to 5am curfew declared by the government to contain the spread of the coronavirus came to effect.



