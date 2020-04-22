_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday April 22, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has revealed that this year’s national examination will go on as planned with or without Coronavirus.





Addressing journalists at State House, Nairobi, Uhuru reiterated Education CS George Magoha's sentiments that KCPE and the KCSE examinations would go on as scheduled and told parents to stop worrying.





He noted that he was in discussions with various stakeholders on a strategy that would also ensure students resumed classes.





"Exams are still on as planned, but we still have to know how we shall approach this and we shall elaborate more when that time comes.”





"We are still analyzing the best way to assist our students.”





“We will release a strategy in which our students will start going back to schools and the measures we shall implement because they (candidates) are the ones we are most concerned about," Uhuru proclaimed.





He went on to affirm that the government would also set up a way to ensure the candidates recover the time they lost while at home.





On Monday, Magoha's announcement irked the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) boss Wilson Sossion after the CS indicated that he was still optimistic that everything would still run on schedule, given that a majority of students were still studying at home.





The Kenyan DAILY POST