_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Thursday April 2,2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta and Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, are seemingly getting desperate after their plan to lie to Kenyans about patients who recovered from Coronavirus backfired.





On Tuesday, Mutahi paraded two individuals (Brenda and Brian) claiming that they had recovered from the deadly disease.





However, curious netizens were quick to blast the Ministry of Health after they detected a lot of inconsistencies when Brenda and Brian were interviewed by local TV stations.









In a quick rejoinder on Thursday, Government spokesman, Cyrus Oguna, said Brenda was not patient zero as claimed by the media.





Oguna said patient zero had been discharged after two tests turned out negative.





He further explained that her identity was concealed in honour of her wish only disclosing that she was a dual-citizen of Kenya and the United Kingdom.





"(The patient) did not want her identity published and we can't go against her wish,” Oguna said.



