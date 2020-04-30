_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday April 30, 2020 - Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria hit out at the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta over an alleged Covid-19 death cover-up with a funeral taking place within a 10-day period where no deaths had been formally announced.





In a statement yesterday, Moses Kuria lauded Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, his team and health workers before making his allegations.





"Dear CS Mutahi Kagwe.”





“I am relieved by the fact that the death toll from Covid-19 has remained flat at 14 for some time now.”





“Thank you for tireless efforts by your team and our heroic healthcare workers.”





"But please check on this hush-hush funeral that took place at Nyambari, Lari, Kiambu County yesterday (Tuesday, April 28).”





"Now that there was no new fatality in over 5 days, terribly bad people could be hiding behind the Corona Virus cover to hide murders or extrajudicial killings.”





“Or maybe I am wrong.”





“It could have been a victim of chickenpox," the statement published on his Facebook page reads.





The post was accompanied by a video in which a body is being offloaded from a pick-up with a memorial showing the deceased passed away on Sunday, April 26.





The people offloading the body are dressed in Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and fumigated the coffin before taking it out of the vehicle.





Before Wednesday, the number of Covid-19 deaths in the country had stagnated at 14 since Sunday, April 19, and is worrying to see somebody being buried the COVID-19 style yesterday at night.





