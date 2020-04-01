_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

-President Uhuru Kenyatta has reportedly ordered the National Treasury to divert the money set aside for Building Bridges Initiative in treating Novel Coronavirus.





As on Tuesday evening, Kenya had 59 coronavirus cases and according to the Ministry of Health Director, Dr. Peter Amoth, the number may reach 10,000 by the end of month of April.





On Monday, according to an impeccable source, Uhuru met NASA leader, Raila Odinga and urged him that the Sh 10 billion set aside for BBI will be used to fight COVID19.





“The funds will be channelled through the recently established COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund,” the source noted.





The money is expected to help manufacture masks, ventilators and build ICU facilities in select hospitals countrywide.





Before the coronavirus epidemic, Deputy President William Ruto had asked the government to stop wasting money on useless BBI rallies which he termed as divisive.



