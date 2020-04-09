_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Thursday April 9, 2020

-Uganda President Kaguta Museveni seems to be a step ahead when it comes to fighting Coronavirus in his country.





Uganda is on a two week total lockdown due to the deadly disease that originated from Wuhan, China.





The landlocked country has 53 COVID 19 cases and no death has been registered.





To mitigate the effects of coronavirus, Uganda President ordered the military to start distributing food door to door to the poor and the vulnerable.





On Wednesday, Museveni also warned Ugandan landlords against evicting tenants during the novel coronavirus pandemic period, saying that they can always collect their rent after things get back to normalcy.





“To the Landlords trying to evict people because of rent, this is not allowed. We are all in a #COVID-19 crisis. The world is not ending today; you can always demand your money later when all this is over,” Museveni stated on his Twitter page.



