Sunday, April 19, 2020 - Health CAS Dr. Mercy Mwangangi has announced that two more Kenyans have succumbed to COVID-19 bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 14.





On the same breath, Dr. Mwangangi also revealed that 8 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed bringing the total in the country to 270.





The new cases are seven Kenyans and one foreign national all with no history of travel outside the country.





The CAS noted the rising cases of some Kenyans flouting laid down measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus and announced that going forward all those that break curfew will be quarantined for 14 days.





“All those who break the curfew rules will be assumed to have been in contact and will hence be taken to quarantine places for 14 days," she asserted.





She also warned that nobody has the authority to clear anybody to move from Nairobi other than the Ministry of Health in regard to President Uhuru’s cessation of movement order.



