_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Friday, April 24, 2020 - This socialite bimbo has caused a stir on twitter after she claimed that men from the platform are ‘too broke’ for her.





The well-endowed slay queen has been splashing her sexy photos on twitter hoping to lure thirsty men but she ended with disappointments.





The frustrated thigh-vendor has lashed out to men on twitter and stated that she is going back to Instagram.





''Twitter men are too broke for me, I’m going back to IG'' she wrote.





Socialite bimbos like her are going through a tough time as their sponsors are currently staying with their wives at home due to the covid-19.





See her photos and reactions below.











