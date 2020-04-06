_________________________________________________________________________

Monday, April 6, 2020 -It’s a tough time for most slay queens who depend on sponsors to pay bills as corona virus continues ragaving different countries across the world.





This slay queen posted a video complaining how life has become tough since most sponsors have gone into self quaratine and cut communication.





The easy money that they were getting after meeting sponsors for secret sex escapades is no longer available.





She is now begging sponsors to have mercy and atleast send them some upkeep money since life has become very tough.





Watch the interesting video that has excited Kenyans.







