Sunday, April 19, 2020

-Jubilee Party Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju has asked the party supporters not to blame him over the confusion rocking the ruling coalition.





For the last two weeks, President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s controlled party has been in chaos over party members changes kick-started by Tuju and former Party vice-chairman, David Murathe.





Briefing the members on Saturday, Tuju who has come under fire on the manner he handled the matter, said the objections raised by close to 346 members will be resolved.





"The Party will in due course and as circumstances permit given the trying season that confronts the nation and indeed the world, consider the issues raised regarding the aforesaid matters and reach the decision that it deems proper and fit in its best interest," Tuju said.





He added that "Its decision will be guided by the law and by consultation with the party leadership as required by the constitution."





On Friday Registrar of Political Parties, Ann Nderitu put on hold changes to the NMC citing objections by the members.





Tuju also noted that the ultimate authority lies with President Uhuru Kenyatta who is the party leader.





Deputy President William Ruto is among those rejecting the proposed party changes saying NEC was not consulted to approve the changes.





