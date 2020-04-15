_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday, April 15, 2020 - Boniface Mwangi is a very romantic man besides being an amazing photographer, NGO scavenger and a fiery activist.





The activist has in the past revealed that his wife has made a great impact in his activism career and any-time he gets trouble with the Government, she always stands with him.





Mwangi regularly engages in PDAs with his Kikuyu wife Njeri and in these latest romantic photos that he shared on social media, he proved that true love exists.





They posed for the cameras looking like teenagers in love during a photoshoot with the Parents Magazine.





He then captioned the photos, “ I am my beloved and my beloved is my mine. Songs of Solomon 6:3.”





The Kenyan DAILY POST