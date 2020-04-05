_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday, April 5, 2020- This sexy lady is trending on social media over her fashion sense amidst the coronavirus pandemic.





While most people feel inconvenienced by the need to wear masks while in public to protect themselves from this deadly virus, this lady decided to make a fashion statement and she nailed it.





The curvy lady stepped out wearing a mask matching with her Ankara outfit and Netizens have been blown away by her creativity.













Maybe people should get used to wearing face masks because it could the new normal even post Covid-19.





See the photo below.



