Saturday, 25 April 2020- This video has taken the internet by storm and left tongues wagging and jaws dropping.





The video shows the moment a black woman acted as a shield for her husband after cops accosted them with guns drawn.





The cops claimed the guy was a criminal and ordered him to surrender a gun he had with thier guns pointed at him.





Shockingly, the courageous lady told the cops to let her get the gun from her husband while acting as a shield.









As the guy removed the ‘gun’ from his jacket, it turned out it was ring and the cops were just part of a grand proposal prank.





The lady’s reaction when it hit her that it was just a prank and the guy was trying to propose to her is priceless.





And the fact that she identified herself as the wife to the cops has wowed Netizens.





This is true love and such women are rare to come by.





Watch the video below.



