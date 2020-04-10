_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Friday, April 10, 2020- As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to cause havoc world over, people are taking precautionary measures to avoid contracting it.





One of the measures being employed to curb the spread of this deadly virus that has turned the world upside down is social-distancing.





People are being advised to stay at least one meter from other folks while in public and it seems some couples are taking this advice seriously even while at home.











This lady didn’t want her husband to come closer to her in the name of ‘social-distancing’ but the hubby beat her hands down with his response.





Watch the hilarious video below.



