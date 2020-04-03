_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Friday, April 3, 2020- Meru Instagram slay queen thigh vendor, Ncheche Mills, is depressed after she was dumped by her mzungu sponsor.





The wannabe socialite, who spreads her legs to aging white men who jet in the country for sex tourism, took to her Instagram page and cursed love.





She then deleted photos of her white sponsor.





Ncheche indicated that she is hurt and announced that she is now officially a slut.





She then paraded her humunguous boobs and said that anyone who wants to suck them must fork out a whooping Ksh 100,000.





See screenshots.

This lady is depressed and currently, she is drinking like a fish to try and heal from the heartbreak.





She is probably wondering how she will sustain her high end life in the city after being dumped by the mzungu sponsor.







