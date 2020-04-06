_________________________________________________________________________

Monday April 6, 2020 -The decision by the government of planning to lock the entire country over coronavirus disease has been opposed by Kenya Film Classification Board CEO Ezekiel Mutua.





In a tweet on Monday, the KFCB boss said that a total lockdown will be a bad idea for many Kenyans, unless the government has a plan for a feeding program in place.





Mutua said the lockdown will not work because majority of Kenyans survive on hand to mouth.





According to a poll conducted by a national daily, 68 percent of Kenyans wants Kenyans put on a total lockdown.





But Mutua said Kenyans calling for the lockdown are salaried individuals sitting comfortably at their homes without much strain.





“Who is pushing this lockdown crap and why? Salaried people sitting in the comfort of their homes can pontificate to others about lockdown. Those who live from hand to mouth or have relatives and friends who do, a lockdown is a bad idea, unless there's a plan to feed the people!” he wrote.



