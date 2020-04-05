_________________________________________________________________________

Monday, April 6, 2020 - The number of Kenyans who have succumbed to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) is four, according to Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.





However, it is clear that more Kenyans have died from this deadly virus than the four the government has announced.





To confirm this, Billionaire Peter Nduati, the founder of Resolution Health and CEO of Centric Air, took to twitter to reveal that he lost a dear friend to Covid-19 on Sunday, April 5.





In his tweet, the Business magnate, who is worth around Sh3bn, stated that his friend, a renowned golfer, had been on self-isolation.





He also revealed that the deceased was not in any of the ‘risky demographic’ i.e., no co-morbidity and he is below 60.





However, he wondered why the government did not mention the death during the daily briefs.





Health CAS, Dr. Mercy Mwangangi, who spoke to the media on Sunday, April 5 from Afya House, revealed that 16 more people had tested positive for Covid-19 in Kenya, bringing the total to 142.





She also stated that those who die from Covid-19 should be buried within 24 hours.

However, she did mention any new fatalities.





See Peter Nduati’s post and reaction below.











