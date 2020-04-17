_________________________________________________________________________

Friday April 17, 2020 - The COVID-19 pandemic that forced President Uhuru Kenyatta to encourage Kenyans to work from home is a blessing in disguise for Deputy President William Ruto and his advisory team.





This is after the DP formed a new party on which he will vie for the Presidency in 2022 after being technically kicked out of Jubilee.





Reliable sources indicated that Ruto and his allies have been using the break to meet and explore various options on how the DP will enter the 2022 presidential race with guaranteed success.





Many that the DP has hosted have put pressure on him to find a new political home that will enable him face ODM leader Raila Odinga 2022.





The Deputy President has held several strategy meetings with his strategists, legal advisers and selected politicians to craft his 2022 roadmap where various options have been laid on the table.





One of the options discussed at length is the possibility of the DP abandoning the Jubilee Party to form a new political outfit to be his vehicle for the 2022 polls.





Those who want Ruto get a new party argue that he can use it comfortably to form a new alliance with key political players than being in Jubilee, going with the current politics surrounding BBI and the handshake.





Besides, the DP has technically been kicked out of Jubilee going by the recent changes in the party leadership structure which have President Uhuru Kenyatta’s blessings.





