Thursday, April 16, 2020- Three people have died after an ambulance they were using to transport bags of bhang crashed along the Garissa-Modogashe road.





According to eyewitnesses, the ambulance was speeding when it crashed, overturned and rolled several times.





The bhang found stashed in the ambulance has an estimated street value of Sh3 million.





This is the latest incident of rogue individuals using ambulance other than its intended purpose.





Just the other day, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe revealed shocked Kenyans when he revealed that some idiots had hired an ambulance to ferry them to a party after they were caught up by the 7pm curfew.





See the photos below.











