Monday, April 13, 2020 – This throwback photo of nominated Jubilee Senator Isaac Mwaura and vocal ODM MP, Gladys Wanga when they were students at Kenyatta University has left people talking.





While sharing the photos on twitter, Mwaura wrote:





"Kenyatta University doesn’t just produce ventilators only. Once upon a time with Gladys Wanga as #KUSA student leaders, way back in 2004." #Dreamsarevalid, #Nohumanislimited





Mwaura was taking pride in his alma mater after students at the Thika Road based varsity invented medical ventilators.





The photos have stirred hilarious reactions with many joking about their transformation.





