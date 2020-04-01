_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday, April 1, 2020 - These photos of a poor mother and her daughter using a ‘face mask’ made from a plastic bottle have left Kenyans talking.





The mother couldn’t afford a face mask and so she invented something that looks like a face mask for her and her daughter.





The Coast Regional Police boss, Rashid Yakub, noticed and provided her and the kid with face masks and some cash for food.





Nothing like a mother’s love and good gesture from the police boss.









See photos below.



