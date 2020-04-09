_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Thursday, April 9, 2020 -A woman from Kiambu has constructed a classy home that looks like a palace using a container.





Nyambura Ndimba combined a container and some mabati and designed the house after outsourcing materials from local fundis.





She constructed the house within 7 months.





Speaking to a local daily, Nyambura said, "I had always wanted to move out of Nairobi and was lucky enough to be given space in kiambu by my mother. I had initially wanted to get a moving caravan as my house but decided to do a tiny prefab house on wheels instead from a 40*20 container cut to size(32*16) and combining with mabati. I drew the structure myself coz I knew getting an architect was out of my budget then outsourced local fundis to put it up.

I bought all the materials for myself and put it on the site to avoid being misled. It wasn't easy but we pulled through within 7months because I started in November 2018 and by May 2019 I had already moved in. As for the inside I did everything by myself apart from plumbing, electricity and a bit of the paint work.. The beauty of prefab tiny houses is; it's affordable housing and takes less time and I can move my house whenever I want to. These is for the lovers of tiny spaces and those who embrace minimalism. I live a hippie lifestyle hence my boho aesthetic. Very soon tiny house will be a huge movement in Kenya as it is in abroad."





See photos of the house.











