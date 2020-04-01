_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday, April 1, 2020- Police officers have been on the receiving end over the manner in which they have been enforcing the dusk to dawn curfew that came into effect last week.





Some officers were spotted clobbering poor Kenyans who were caught in the curfew.





While most Kenyans castigated these rogue cops, some supported them claiming Kenyans are stubborn.





A case in point is this lady who throw her weight behind the cops only for them to clobber her nephew the next day leaving him for the dead.









This is why they say ‘Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere”





See her posts below.







