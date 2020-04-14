_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Tuesday, April 14, 2020 - After the Ministry of Health made it mandatory for Kenyans to wear face masks whenever they are in public, people who cannot afford proper masks have been forced to get creative.





According to a gazette notice dated April 6th, Kenyans found not wearing a mask in a matatu or in the car face a fine of Sh 20, 000 or six months in jail.





This poor lady was spotted wearing a homemade mask that looks like a modified underwear.





See the photos and reactions below.



























