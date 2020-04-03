_________________________________________________________________________
Friday, April 3, 2020- A lady caused a stir on social media after she transformed her look within seconds.
She applied make up and hid her wrinkled face, making her look like an A-List model.
A man who spotted the shocking transformation advised fellow men never to marry a lady they haven’t seen without make up.
See this transformation.
