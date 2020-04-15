_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday April 15, 2020 - Kenyans hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic will be exempted from paying rent, servicing bank loans and their utility bills waived during the period if a new Senate Bill is enacted.





According to the Pandemic Response and Management Bill, 2020, those hit hard by the pandemic will also not be laid off or coerced to take a pay cut by their employers.





Those doing businesses will not be mandated to pay trade licenses and land rates, the Bill notes.





The Bill is drafted by the seven-member Senate ad hoc committee on COVID-19 and sponsored by Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja who chairs the panel.





The committee was formed to oversight the National Emergency Response Committee on COVID-19 and propose policy and legislative measures to cushion Kenyans against the health and economic effects of the pandemic.





“The principal object of this Bill is to provide a framework for the effective response to and management of a pandemic in order to prevent the occurrence or spread of a pandemic whenever it arises,” Sakaja said.





It also seeks to provide measures to mitigate the effects of the pandemic and provide a mechanism to cushion those who may be adversely affected by it.





The proposed law provides that where a pandemic affects the economic or purchasing power of the public, Treasury Cabinet Secretary may, with the approval of Parliament, introduce tax measures to cushion the affected persons for the duration.





For tenants who may not be able to meet their contractual obligations, the Bill states they shall give notice — in writing — to their landlords or contracting party stating that they are not able to pay rent because of the pandemic.





“Upon receipt of the notice, the contracting parties shall enter into an agreement on how the tenant shall meet their obligation at the end of the pandemic,” the Bill reads in part.





Housing Cabinet Secretary, with approval of Parliament, shall provide measures to cushion landlords and tenants.



