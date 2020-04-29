_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday April 29, 2020 - Patients at the Bungoma Referral Hospital are up in arms after they were forced to endure cold nights at the hospital's floor as several others share beds putting them at risk of contracting Covid-19.





Some of the patients at the hospitals are being held for non-payment of bills, increasing the number of interactions at the facility despite President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive for social distancing in public places.





However, the hospital's medical superintendent, Dr. David Wanikina, blames the congestion on an influx of patients from neighbouring counties.





''On an average day, we admit almost 60 patients and we have a 232-bed capacity which patients with different illnesses use and now we are having almost 400 patients with some coming in from the neighbouring counties to seek medication,'' stated Wanikina.





Bungoma county has on several occasions been on the spotlight for embezzlement of funds, with Governor Wycliffe Wangamati recently accused of misusing Covid-19 funds after it was revealed that the county bought 600, 20-litre jerricans at a cost of Ksh10,000 each.





However, the governor denied the allegation accusing his political opponents of using the Covid-19 pandemic to settle scores.



