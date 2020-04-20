_________________________________________________________________________

Monday April 20, 2020 - After escaping corona virus by a whisker in his recent trip to the Coast where he rubbed shoulders with people who had come into contact with a Corona positive case, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is gravely alarmed.





So much so that he is now virtually incubating at his Karen home where only his immediate family members access him.





Raila's family was in shock when Mombasa politicians Suleiman Shahbal who had hosted Raila in Mombasa decided to go into self-quarantine days after a handshake and meeting with Raila.





Apart from restricting visitors to his residence, Raila is also said to have reduced the number of his security team including drivers.





In fact, a section of his security team has been allowed to go home only remaining with skeleton staff residing at his residence.





Relatives and visitors allowed are also minimal and when in discussion, they keep a safe distance.





Apart from operating indoors, Raila keeps himself busy online.









The reasons why Raila is so afraid of COVID19 is because of his advanced age and his poor health history.





He was operated on his head some years back and according to doctors, majority of those who have died as a result of Covid19 are aged above 70 years and those who suffer from various ailments are highly vulnerable.





Raila’s family is concerned that he is ever touching his eyes every other minute.



Touching eyes with contaminated hands leads to contracting Covid19.





Due to Raila's age factor and health history, doctors have recommended to the family to restrict his movements, avoid contact with people and avoid unnecessary trips unless one that requires attention.





As a result, Raila has blocked MPs, Senators and Governors from visiting his residence in Karen.





Besides, he rarely leaves his Karen residence and for days has not been spotted at his Capitol Hill offices in Nairobi.



