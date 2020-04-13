_________________________________________________________________________

Monday April 13, 2020-

The government of President Uhuru Kenyatta has responded to a viral video of the burial of a COVID-19 victim in Siaya County that the public termed as disparaging.





In an interview with one of the local TV station, Government Chief Pathologist, Dr. Johannsen Oduor admitted that there was an error in the burial procedure the medics applied to dispose of the body.





He pointed out that the people who handled the issue hastily could have given the deceased a decent burial by placing the body in a coffin and involving the family as much as possible.





"I don't think that was what we meant when we came up with the guidelines. What we meant was burying the body within 24 to 48 hours. Even when you are burying the body, cultural, religious observation should be taken care of.





"According to our guidelines, we were very clear that the body should have two body bags with the external one decontaminated. The body also should be put in a coffin and the family has to be involved as much as possible in the ceremony," explained Oduor.





The hurried burial of the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) employee on the morning of Sunday, April 12, raised eyebrows among locals as well as the nation.





He was buried at 2 am in a shallow grave.



