T hursday, April 30, 2020

-Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, has spoken about Sh 1.3 billion theft in the Ministry of Health.





In a report tabled in Parliament on Wednesday, MOH showed how it used Sh 1.3 billion to fight Coronavirus disease.





In the report, the MOH explained that is has used Sh 1.3 billion to fight COVID- 19 since March 13 when the first case of COVID 19 was recorded in Kenya.





The Ministry said it allocated Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) Sh 150 million to provide additional bed capacity at Mbagathi Hospital isolation center.





The report also said MOH spent Sh 2 million on airtime and Sh 4 million on tea and snacks since the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in Kenya.





Other expenses included leasing ambulances Sh 42 million, communications Sh 70 million), stationery Sh 6.5 million), and printing of forms Sh 9 million).





When asked about the expenses, Kagwe through Health Chief Administrative Secretary, Rashid Aman said accounting officers at the ministry will table a comprehensive report on the matter in the coming days.



