Monday, April 13, 2020

-Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, is among millions of Kenyans who were shocked by how Siaya County Government buried a man who died of COVID -19 on Friday.





James Oyugi Anyango, 59, was an employee at Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) offices in Mombasa and he had travelled to his rural home on April 5 accompanied by his family.





On Thursday, he fell sick and was rushed to Matibabu Health Centre and he died after being hospitalised.





His blood samples were sent to Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) in Kisumu and it came out positive of Coronavirus.





Upon his death, Siaya Government ordered police to immediately disinfect the body and have it buried as soon as possible.





The body was brought for burial at his home as early as 2 am and hurriedly buried without regard to the Luo traditions and rituals.





Now Miguna, who is a typical Luo, blamed ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, Siaya Senator, James Orengo, and Siaya County Governor, Cornel Rasanga over the bizarre burial.





Miguna said other COVID-19 victims have been treated with dignity and Oyugi deserved dignity.





“ KQ Captain Kibati whom Despot Uhuru Kenyatta sacrificed to #COVID19 was given a DIGNIFIED and HUMANE sendoff it Kitui on April 4, 2020. Conman @RailaOdinga, Cornel Rasanga and James Orengo must explain to us why KPA worker OYUGI was treated like a dog in Siaya ,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.



