Thursday April 23, 2020-

Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement general, Miguna Miguna, has laughed at remarks by Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko,

who on Wednesday regretted signing a Deed of Transfer agreement with President Uhuru Kenyatta.





On February 25, 2020, Sonko, who is facing a dozen of corruption cases, transferred four key county functions to the national government.





The governor has however renounced the deal citing frustrations from senior government officials whom he claimed were taking advantage of the agreement to undermine his work.





Miguna, through his Twitter handle laughed off the governor's regrets reminding him that he had warned him about it.





"I warned Mike Sonko not to sign the unlawful takeover of Nairobi by the Mafia. I told him that despot Uhuru Kenyatta was bent on destroying devolution in the same way his father had destroyed devolution in 1960s. Mbuvi must renounce his membership with mafias," Miguna tweeted.





The General is still in a political exile in Canada.



