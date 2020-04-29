_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday April 29, 2020 -Deputy President William Ruto has responded to Standard Newspaper after the paper mocked him for allegedly speaking in parables.





On Wednesday, the Gideon Moi's controlled media house alleged that the DP speak in tongues in reference to his tendency to quote Bible verses in his responses to the unease in Jubilee Party.





"The Parables of Sugoi. Deputy President William Ruto turns to the scriptures for inspiration and to express his frustrations with the president and those blocking his 2022 State House ambitions," read parts of the paper headline





The paper further alleged that the DP's Bible quotes on Twitter were crafted to show that he would overcome challenges he was facing and would emerge a winner in the 2022 presidential elections.





But in response, Dr. Ruto insisted that he 'loved speaking in tongues' and went on to quote a verse from 1 Corinthians 14:2.





“For anyone who speaks in a tongue does not speak to people but to God. Indeed, no one understands them; they utter mysteries by the Spirit," Ruto wrote.





He further stated that the devil did not understand the language of God.





"Those who did have no godfathers should proudly speak in tongues to God the Father," he said.





