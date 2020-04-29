_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

- A woman has taken to social media and revealed how her cheating husband is tormenting her.





The beautiful Kikuyu lady who is identified as, Pelly Kariuki, narrated how her husband has neglected his parental responsibilities after falling in love with a side-chick.





She posted a photo of her husband getting mushy with his side-chick in their matrimonial house and disclosed that he has already moved in with the side-chick after she left and abandoned their kids to see if he will change his behaviours.





Her husband dumped their kids in her aunty’s house and then moved in with the side-chick.





The merciless man has told his aggrieved wife, who is an orphan, to start her own life as a single mother since her late mother also raised them as a single mother.





See the woman’s emotional post that proves men are heartless.





















Here's a photo of her husband goofing around with the side-chick in the matrimonial house. The side-chick has already moved in after the aggrieved woman decided to go away so that her husband can change his behaviours.









The aggrieved woman is hotter than the side-chick. We urge her to leave this pot-bellied man and look for love elsewhere.





She is still hot.







