Thursday, April 23, 2020 - Two young men in Kabarnet town are currently hospitalized after sustaining gunshot wounds inflicted by a police officer on Tuesday night.





One person has had his finger amputated while another on will need specialized treatment to prevent possible arm amputation.





The monster cop who is reigning terror on civilians in Kabarnet has been ousted as Brazilin Opicho.





According to sources Baringo County police Chief Francis Gachoki has ordered him disarmed and taken off duty with immediate effect.





Several complains have been received against Bazillin Opicho from members of the public in Kabarnet town.





Resident claim he's a known repeat offender of lawlessness and has always enjoyed support of his supervisors.





See the tweets below courtesy of veteran journalist Saddique Shaban.







