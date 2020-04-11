_________________________________________________________________________

Saturday, April 11, 2020- The female magistrate and her boyfriend are among 30 people who were arrested on Friday night drinking in a club in Embakasi, Nairobi outside curfew hours.





Police officers raided the club after members of the public informed them that bar was in operating as usual despite the dusk to dawn curfew.





“We managed to raid the said bar and found the suspects disobeying various directives issued by the government to tame the spread of Coronavirus in the country,” the police said.





The suspects will spend the Easter holiday in police cells until Tuesday, April 14, when they will be arraigned in court.





We can confirm that the female magistrate arrested alongside her boyfriend is Limuru Law Court Magistrate, Everlyne Olwande.





We have also established that the magistrate sneaked into Nairobi County from Machakos earlier this week and police had been trailing her.





However, Olwande was released following the intervention of Judicial Service commissioner (JSC) Emily Ominde, who is said to have parted with a heft bribe and made sure she was escorted to her home in Kitengela.





This just shows how the Kenyan Judiciary is rotten to the core.





