_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Sunday, April 26, 2020- They say if it walks like a duck, quacks like duck, has feathers and webbed feet like a duck, then it is definitely a duck.





This analogy can be used to explain the current situation in the Jubilee Party where things seem to falling apart but DP Ruto, for reasons best known to himself, keeps insisting that everything is ok.





This hilarious cartoon aptly captures the rift between Uhuru and Ruto from 2017 when they were bosom buddies and now they don’t seem to see each other eye to eye.





See the hilarious cartoon below.



