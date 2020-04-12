_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday, April 12, 2020- This photo of a Chief in Turbo humiliating an elderly lady for selling illicit brew has sparked outrage among Kenyans.





In the heart-wrenching photo, the heartless Chief is seen pouring the Busaa from the 20 litre container on the lady by the roadside.





Kenyans have condemned the Chief for taking the law into his own hands and called on Interior CS Fred Matiang’i to make sure he’s punished.





This is so wrong in so many ways.





See the heartbreaking photo and reactions below.























