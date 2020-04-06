_________________________________________________________________________

Monday, April 6, 2020- This guy was spotted in Mombasa wearing a ‘homemade’ face mask to protect himself from the deadly Coronavirus.





The Coronavirus has been spreading rapidly world over with over 1.2 million people infected and over 09,100 losing their lives.





On the bright side, more than 2600,000 people have recovered.





Kenya has so far reported 126 cases with 4 deaths and two recoveries.





Some of the measures people have been asked to put in place to curb its spread include, wearing masks when in public, washing hands with soap, sanitizing, social-distancing among others.





However, some people who cannot afford face masks are not taking chances, as this guy attest.





See the photo and reaction below.















