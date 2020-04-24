_________________________________________________________________________

Friday, April 23, 2020 - The coronavirus pandemic has forced people to stay indoors in a bid to contain its spread.





To pass time, Netizens have been recording themselves goofing around in the house and posting the funny videos online.





Others like this couple, have been going live on various social media platforms to show off their crazy antics in real time.





However, for this couple, things turned ugly after they had an accident.





The two were dancing in the kitchen close to the cocker and the guy knocked a hot pan splashing its contents on the lady.









While this is not funny, their reaction is painfully hilarious.





Watch the video below.



