Thursday, April 23, 2020

- This father has shared a screenshot of what he saw in his son’s IPad that nearly gage him a heart-attack.





According to the screenshot he shared on Instagram, the father went through his son’s search history on YouTube where he found that the little guy has watching videos on ‘how to fight my dad’





Well, what do you think could have pushed the son to learn how to fight his father?





See the screenshot below.



