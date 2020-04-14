_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

-Controversial city prophet David Owuor of Repentance and Holiness Ministry, who is popularly known as the mighty prophet of God, lives like a king.





While majority of his brainwashed congregants struggle with life in low end city estates, the con prophet eats life with a big spoon in his lavish Runda home.





The million dollar mansion was built using contributions from his followers all over the country.





Here are clearer photos of the expensive home that is located in the leafy suburbs of the city.









See heavily guarded entrance.

Here's the aerial view of the lavish palace.







