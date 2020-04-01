_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

- An aggrieved lady has taken to social media and blasted her cheating boyfriend amidst corona virus pandemic.





Her boyfriend left his phone in the house unlocked and when she accessed his WhatsApp, she stumbled upon sex chats that nearly made her collapse.





Her cheating boyfriend even received nudes from the lady who lives next door and joked that he is planning to give his girlfriend sleeping tablets and once she falls asleep, he will sneak into her house for sex.





After God and hot porridge, fear women.





See what she posted on twitter exposing her cheating boyfriend.



