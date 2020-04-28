_________________________________________________________________________

- A Luo man has narrated how his ex-wife’s parents extorted money from him after he visited them in a top of range vehicle.





The man who is identified as, Ochieng Odong Maxwell, was married to TV47 news presenter, Corazon Lichit Chapane, but their marriage crumbled after she attempted to kill him.





Ochieng wrote a facebook post and said that his ex-wife’s parents started faking sickness with the intention of milking him dry after he visited them driving a Ford Explorer V8.





He also revealed that his ex-wife faked that she had breast cancer to milk his money.





“Immediately I visited SAPHANE OKUKU family in my Ford Explorer V8; three months later, they all begun suffering from CANCER; father- prostrate cancer, mother-in-law - goitre and throat cancer and finally daughter- breast cancer

They all got healed when I sent money; unfortunately the daughter- Corazon LICHT Saphane got cured immediately I announced a breakup. I WILL CONTINUE SPEAKING FOR TEN YEARS ON BEHALF OF MEN, even after my June wedding...

So break ups cures breast CAN CER?” He posted.









He then paraded photos of his ex-wife's parents on social media after revealing that they are notorious extortionists and warned men to be careful when wooing their daughter.





1) Ochieng and mother in law and the Ford Explorer that he visited them with.





















2) Ochieng's ex-wife and her parents whom he claims are shameless extortionists.









3) Ochieng's ex-wife poses with her mother and her ex-husband's top of range car that prompted them to extort money from him.









Photo of Ochieng and ex-wife during happy times. She currently present news at TV-47 while Ochieng works at United Nations. He has vowed to continue exposing his ex-wife and her parents for extorting him.





Ochieng has found new love and he is planning to hold a wedding in June.









The Kenyan DAILY POST