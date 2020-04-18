_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Sunday, April 19, 2020 - The government has put in place a raft of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country.





Among the measures include the dusk to dawn curfew and cessation of movement into and out of Nairobi and three counties most affected by the coronavirus.





However, some people are not adhering to these measures and are doing so with impunity.





For instance, these spoilt brats went out partying on Friday night past the curfew hours and used an ambulance to get home.





According to activist Boniface Mwangi, one of these delinquents is a son of the Red Cross boss.





The Red Cross boss is said to have ordered an ambulance driver to pick his son and his drunk friends from where they were partying and take them home.





The miscreants still had the nerve to record themselves in the ambulance showing off bottles of whiskey and shared the video online.





This is the recklessness that Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has been crying about and at this rate, we could go the Italy way unless such idiots are stopped.





This comes hot on the heels of another incident where a driver who ferried fake mourners complete with an empty coffin from Nairobi to Homa Bay tested Positive for the Coronavirus!





Watch the Shocking Video below.











