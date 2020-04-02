_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday, April 2, 2020- Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has urged Kenyans not to believe on what President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s government is saying about Coronavirus disease.





On Wednesday, Uhuru and Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, paraded two individuals (Brenda and Brian) whom they claimed have recovered from COVID 19.





But Kuria in a social media post compared the announcement that Brenda and Brian had been healed from the virus to one of Prophet David Owuor’s miracles. In other words, it was fake.





“Forget the Prophet Owuor healing Press Conference for the Brenda & Brian Initiative. Do not be fooled. Continue keeping safe. Corona Virus is a very lethal killer. 100,000 Americans will die in the next 2 weeks as confirmed by President Trump,” Kuria said.





He said the government performed very poorly from a communication point of view and that someone could have misled President Uhuru Kenyatta. He further suggested that President Uhuru could be missing his deputy William Ruto.





“I think someone misled my President yesterday. And I think my President is lonely. And I think my President misses his Deputy,” Kuria said.



