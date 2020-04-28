_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday April 28, 2020 - The supremacy battle between Director of Criminal Investigations, George Kinoti, and the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji, has entered a dangerous territory after the former tried to press charges on a graft suspect without the latter's approval.





DCI officers moved to file charges against National Water Harvesting Authority CEO Geoffrey Sang and five other officials from his office, but the move backfired after the DPP ordered a file on the investigations allegations be surrendered at his office.





Officials from ODPP declined to approve charges against the suspects until Kinoti surrenders original files to Haji.





As the duo renewed their supremacy war, Sang who was arrested on Friday last week missed out on the court hearing as his lawyers provided documents indicating he had been admitted to hospital.





Charges facing the CEO in the dam construction challenge included abuse of office, conspiracy to defeat the execution of a written law, neglect of official duty and breach of trust by a civil servant.





The dam was to be constructed in Turkana Couty and was to be used to foster peace between clashing communities.





In March 2020, Haji and Kinoti faced off in a case involving former KPA boss Daniel Manduku.



Haji had tried to bypass Kinoti's office as DCI officers claimed that they were frustrated by Haji's efforts to handle cases dating back to 2019.





However, Haji argued that their relationship was still steadfast.



